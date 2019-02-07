Ahead Of Valentine's Day Rachita Ram Reveals That She Wants To Marry A Boy Of This Caste!

Over the years, Dimple Queen Rachita Ram has become one of the most desired actresses of Sandalwood. She's been featured in blockbusters such as The Villain and Puneeth starrer Nata Sarvabhouma, which released today. The actress has also earned a huge fan following for her traditional looks and brilliant acting skills. Despite working with some of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry, the actress is quite particular about the man of her dreams. In an interview with Times of India, she revealed that she wants to marry a boy who belongs to the same caste as hers!

Rachita originally hails from the Gowda community. She told in the interview, "I'm ready for both love marriage and arranged marriage. We belong to the Gowda caste so I would like to marry a Gowda boy." When asked if already has anyone on mind, the actress responded, "I do not love anyone. I am busy with the movie."

Well, we can quite understand how busy she might be. Only two weeks ago, she appeared as the naïve village girl in Seetharama Kalyana opposite Nikhil Kumar. Fans just couldn't get over her traditional avatar. And today, she impressed the audience by donning a ghost's role in Nata Sarvabhouma.

MOST READ : Will Nata Sarvabhouma Leak Online For Download? Producer Rockline Venkatesh Has An Answer!

However, we wonder if there's any Gowda boy in the industry who would be a suitable match for this beauty queen? Also, Valentine's day is around the corner. Whom do you think Rachita should get hitched to? Let us know in the comments below!