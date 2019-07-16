Aindrita Ray Feels Sandalwood Is Male-dominated! Lost Roles For Questioning Gender Discrimination

She came from a different region, unaware of the language and norms of the Kannada film industry. Yet, over the years, she emerged as one of the most desired actresses. We are talking about none other than the Bengali beauty Aindrita Ray. She was a part of several hit films, a few years ago. But, when she raised her voice about the much-prevalent gender pay gap in the industry, offers stopped coming her way. In a recent interview, Aindrita has stated that Sandalwood is male-dominated.

Aindrita was one of the judges at the Lakme Fashion Week Model Auditions that was held in Bangalore recently. While talking about her active participation in the Hindi film industry, the actress told The Hindu,

"I feel the Kannada film industry is male-dominated, which I found difficult. The few female-centric films that were done here did not go well with the audience either. Things are different in Bollywood now. People are making female-centric films and I hope this happens here too."

When asked why she has been only appearing in songs and character roles lately, Aindrita responded, "It started as a favour to one filmmaker, who is a friend. That was followed by one more and then another and soon it seemed to become the norm. It was more on a friendly basis, but became stereotyped as all my songs were doing really well."

"Secondly, I questioned why women were paid less in the Kannada film industry as compared to their male counterparts. That also, I think, played a role in me not getting too many offers later," she further added.

Similar to many actresses, Aindrita too feels a female artiste shouldn't be questioned about her career choices after marriage. Explaining this further, she said, "Why should marriage affect my career? We have great talents like Priyanka Upendra who balance work and home and yet this mindset has not changed."