Aindrita Ray Furious About Violence Against Stray Dogs; Urges Government To Take A Stand!

'Government Needs To Take A Stand'

Aindrita told TOI, "The government needs to take a stand and make stricter laws for the voiceless. Their lives matter just as much as ours. People seem to not care for them. Take the case of the recent culling of nearly 100 dogs in Telangana. This is not a one-off incident. Other states are following suit, as it is an easy way of handling the issue. I've seen so many dogs being caught in Bengaluru and one really does not know what happens to them thereafter."

Furious With The Recent Case

"Often, after one incident of a dog bite, stray canines from the entire area are whisked away, never to be seen again. Would we behave the same way when a human commits a crime? One bite or bark should not result in the disappearance of all dogs in an area. Sometimes, even the puppies aren't spared," she further added.

Aindrita Provided Tips

The actress went on to give a few tips, that could help in resolving the issue. She said, "The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike needs to strictly implement the ABC programme. Even if the authorities falter at effectively implementing it, animal lovers in each locality can take up the responsibility of neutering the dogs."

Adoption Should Be Prioritised

Urging the fans and public to adopt stray dogs, she added, "Adoption of stray dogs has to become a priority. The authorities should implement programmes that encourage adoption of strays. Giving them forever homes is a definite way to solving the menace."