Aindrita Ray Slams Haters Who Question Her Career Choice After Marriage To Digganth!
Aindrita Ray has managed to establish herself as a successful actress in Sandalwood despite belonging from a different culture. Unlike others, she didn't know the local language and neither did she have any film background. She got married to Kannada actor Diganth earlier this year. She's signed her first film with Prem after her marriage. But, many have questioned her action as she's married. In an interview with Times of India, Aindrita Ray has slammed these haters who have issues with married actresses continuing to act. Here's what she has told...
Aindrita On Acting After Marriage
The actress told Times of India, "While we have had many actresses who are married and continue to act and are accepted by the public - Priyanka Upendra being the best example - there are people who still question my choice to act after my wedding."
She Further Added
"Just because I'm married, doesn't mean I won't act. People need to change their sensibilities. Regressive thinking will see a stop given how there have been many of us actresses who got married recently and still choose to act."
Third Film With Prem
Aindrita has signed her first film after marriage. She shared her excitement saying, "I get to work with Prem for the third time (after Athi Aparoopa and Chowka). This a very nice team, which mainly comprises doctors. In fact, our director Raghavendra is a doctor and he is a soft-spoken person."
She's Having A Good Time
"I have had a good time on the set. I've been asked to not divulge details about my character, as there is a surprise element," she concluded.
