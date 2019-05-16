Aindrita Ray Slams Haters Who Question Her Career Choice After Marriage To Digganth!

Aindrita On Acting After Marriage

The actress told Times of India, "While we have had many actresses who are married and continue to act and are accepted by the public - Priyanka Upendra being the best example - there are people who still question my choice to act after my wedding."

She Further Added

"Just because I'm married, doesn't mean I won't act. People need to change their sensibilities. Regressive thinking will see a stop given how there have been many of us actresses who got married recently and still choose to act."

Third Film With Prem

Aindrita has signed her first film after marriage. She shared her excitement saying, "I get to work with Prem for the third time (after Athi Aparoopa and Chowka). This a very nice team, which mainly comprises doctors. In fact, our director Raghavendra is a doctor and he is a soft-spoken person."

She's Having A Good Time

"I have had a good time on the set. I've been asked to not divulge details about my character, as there is a surprise element," she concluded.