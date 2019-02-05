Ajith's Viswasam To Be Dubbed In Kannada; Will Be Titled Jagamalla

Ajith Kumar recent Tamil film Viswasam was a blockbuster. Not only is he adored in Tamil Nadu, but the actor has a decent fan following in Karnataka, too. Previously, his films Arrambam and Yennai Arindhaal were dubbed in Kannada. And now, Viswasam is entering the race too. According to the latest reports, Viswasam will be dubbed in Kannada and will be titled Jagamalla. Viswasam is Ajith's fourth collaboration with Siruthai Siva after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

The film in Karnataka will be distributed by Studio Horizon and Hariyu Creations. What comes across interesting is the fact that Ajith is the only actor to have had four of his films dubbed in Kannada versions in the last 50 years. He has achieved this new feat beating Baahubali, which couldn't be dubbed in Kannada.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala Tweeted, "#Thala #Ajith is the Only Actor in the Modern Era of Indian Cinema to have 3 of his movies dubbed in Kannada.. #Dheera #Sathyadev and #Commando.. All three did well.. Now, he is ready with this 4th.. ATBB #Viswasam 's Kannada dub #JagaMalla to release soon.." - (sic)

There were a few protests staged by Kannada Okkuta against the dubbing of Viswasam in Kannada. The protest which was led by Vatal Nagaraj was ultimately of no use. The film features Nayanthara in the lead. D Imman has taken care of the music.