English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajith's Viswasam To Be Dubbed In Kannada; Will Be Titled Jagamalla

    By
    |

    Ajith Kumar recent Tamil film Viswasam was a blockbuster. Not only is he adored in Tamil Nadu, but the actor has a decent fan following in Karnataka, too. Previously, his films Arrambam and Yennai Arindhaal were dubbed in Kannada. And now, Viswasam is entering the race too. According to the latest reports, Viswasam will be dubbed in Kannada and will be titled Jagamalla. Viswasam is Ajith's fourth collaboration with Siruthai Siva after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

    Ajiths Viswasam To Be Dubbed In Kannada

    The film in Karnataka will be distributed by Studio Horizon and Hariyu Creations. What comes across interesting is the fact that Ajith is the only actor to have had four of his films dubbed in Kannada versions in the last 50 years. He has achieved this new feat beating Baahubali, which couldn't be dubbed in Kannada.

    Trade analyst Ramesh Bala Tweeted, "#Thala #Ajith is the Only Actor in the Modern Era of Indian Cinema to have 3 of his movies dubbed in Kannada.. #Dheera #Sathyadev and #Commando.. All three did well.. Now, he is ready with this 4th.. ATBB #Viswasam 's Kannada dub #JagaMalla to release soon.." - (sic)

    MOST READ : Ahead Of KGF's Release On Amazon Prime The Browsing Site Trolled The Fans; Here's The Proof!

    There were a few protests staged by Kannada Okkuta against the dubbing of Viswasam in Kannada. The protest which was led by Vatal Nagaraj was ultimately of no use. The film features Nayanthara in the lead. D Imman has taken care of the music.

    Read more about: viswasam ajith
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue