Akul Balaji's New 'Kannada Tattoo' Goes Viral! 'I'm Grateful To Kannadigas & Karnataka'; VIEW PIC

Kannada television industry has witnessed a tremendous growth over the years and is on par with Sandalwood today. With the advent of reality shows and programs, television has produced some of the finest anchors. Akul Balaji is one of them. Though he originates from Andhra Pradesh, his love for Karnataka has always been unconditional. After having spent years here, he considers himself a Kannadiga. Taking it one step ahead, the television presenter has got a new 'Kannada' tattoo on his forearm, which is going viral!

Dedicating his new tattoo to all the Kannadigas, he wrote, "For the love of kannada and karnataka..I inked kannada..jai hind jai karnataka.. #lovekannada #karunadu #kannadatattoo #tatoo #kannada" He also shared a video showing himself getting inked in the studio.

This gesture seems to have lured more fans in Akul's favor. Impressed with his new tattoo, fans commented, "Lovely bro today onwards you won many heart's of kannadigas love you you are the best watting for the next reality show" and "My bro is always rocking .love u ma bro ..ur the inspiration for us .@akul_balaji ...keep us proud always"

However, not all of them were on board with Akul's idea. Some criticised him for trying to get more attention and using the tattoo as a publicity stunt. Some of them said, "Oh you earned a fortunate here...come on- no big deal." and "instead of showing off your new tattoo, first learn to speak the language well"

However, paying no heed to the negative comments, Akul refrained from commenting. It isn't the first time he's stirred up a controversy. Recently, he made headlines, when one of the contestants on the dancing reality show Thakadimitha accused him of discrimination.

On the professional front, Akul is busy hosting many television shows. He also featured in a couple of Sandalwood films, which failed to fetch him fame on the silverscreen.