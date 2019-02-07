English
    All's Fine Between Yash & Puneeth! Rocking Star Wishes Power Star Luck On Nata Sarvabhouma

    Fans of Rocking Star Yash and Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar have been involved in social media war for quite some time now. When KGF Chapter 1 was released, fans from both the sides shared a few provoking posts on Twitter. This led to a lot of misunderstanding and rumors were making rounds that these two big stars hold a rocky relationship. However, all of this was a cheap stunt pulled by the fans only to support their favorite star. Brushing off such speculations, Yash took to his Twitter handle to wish Puneeth Rajkumar luck on Nata Sarvabhouma.

    Yash Congratulates Puneeth On Nata Sarvabhouma!

    He wrote, "Power Star Appu sir's unique dancing style and different character in Nata Sarvabhouma has created a lot of expectations. Kindly support the film with all your heart and soul and make it a success." (sic)

    Well, isn't that the sweetest message one could dedicate to his fellow actor? Nata Sarvabhouma released worldwide today and has received a positive response. Today on the occasion of his film's release, Puneeth Rajkumar also visited a temple to seek blessings.

    Meanwhile, it's the biggest Kannada release till date. Ever since its first trailer was launched, people began to wonder if it will be able to overpower KGF. Reports are making rounds that the film will be able to gross around Rs 10 crore on the first day.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
