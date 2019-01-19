English
    All’s Well Between Sruthi Hariharan & Arjun Sarja After #MeToo Controversy? To Act With Chiranjeevi

    Last years, when the #MeToo movement gained a lot of momentum, several actors and actresses came forward to share their experience of being sexually harassed or molested. The popular actress of Sandalwood, Sruthi Hariharan was one of them. The entire film industry was taken aback when she revealed that she was touched 'inappropriately' by the actor Arjun Sarja during the shoot of one of their films. The issue had received support and was questioned for its authenticity as well. And now, few months later, Sruthi is going to been seen opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja in a film. Considering Chiranjeevi being related to the senior actor, we wonder if all is well between Sruthi Hariharan and Arjun Sarja after the shocking #MeToo controversy!

    Sruthi To Act With Chiru

    According to First News Kannada reports, Sruthi Hariharan and Chiranjeevi Sarja are coming together for a movie. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Kshanam. It has been titled Aadya. Due to unknown reasons, the shoot of the film was stopped in between.

    The Shooting Is Resumed

    Director Chaitanya confirmed the news saying, "Sruthi had completed shooting for her portions of the film, so she will dub for it this week. I have a few days of shoot left with Chiranjeevi and he has given me five days for the same in March. We plan on wrapping up work on the film soon after,".

    Is All Well Between Arjun & Sruthi?

    Last year, in the month of October, Sruthi Hariharan opened about allegedly being sexually harassed by the senior actor Arjun Sarja. She said during the shoot of one of their films, he touched her inappropriately. A while later, she had also said that she would be moving the case to the court. However, there haven't been any recent developments on the same.

    Prakash Rai Supported Sruthi

    When Sruthi spoke about the incident, Prakash Rai extended his support saying, "Sruthi Hariharan is indeed a talented actress in Sandalwood. Similarly, we shall not forget that senior actor Arjun Sarja is also our pride. But in the wake of Sruthi's allegation, all of us need to understand the trauma that this woman has undergone. Even though Arjun has denied the charges, he must apologize to her for hurting her on that day."

