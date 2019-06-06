Amar Director Decides To Not Work With Abhishek Ambareesh; Upset With Social Media Trolls

Abhishek Ambareesh's debut film Amar released last Friday. While the movie is experiencing a successful run in the theatres, it garnered mixed reactions from both fans and critics. While some, like the people of Mandya, said they absolutely loved watching Rebel Star's son on-screen, a few have thrashed the romantic flick, requesting the audience to not shed money on it in the theatres. Amar's director Nagashekar, who is upset with the social media troll targeted at his film, has decided to not work with Abhishek Ambareesh.

According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, its Abhishek and Nagashekar's mutual decision to not work together. The director said, "If Abhishek decided to work with me again, other directors in the industry might not consider offering him roles in their movies."

"They might tell him to continue working with me. I wouldn't wish that for Abhishek. I want him to work with other directors too," added Nagashekar. But, he did clarify that they intend to not work together with each other anytime soon. However, they will consider doing a film together in future.

Not Rashmika Mandanna, But Here's Why Rakshit Shetty Declined Offer To Act In Rajinikanth's Petta!

What has upset Nagashekar the most is his film being subjected to trolling on social media. The director said that, a few who have disliked the movie are speaking ill of it, while many have enjoyed watching it.

Have you watched Amar yet? If you have, let us know your opinion in the comments below!