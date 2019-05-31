Amar Twitter Review: Here's What The Fans Have To Say About Abhishek Ambareesh's Debut Film

@MoviePremigalu

"#AMAR first half: Story picks up in last half an hour of the 1st half, pre interval scenes and interval bang is superb. @ArjunjanyaAJ has nailed it in songs and bgm.Waiting eagerly for 2nd half."

@Forumkannada

"#Amar very good love story excecuted with fab first half & average second half A perfect intro for #AbhishekAmbareesh he performed well in action sequence @Tanyahopeoffl gave Justice to her role cinematography is the main highlight of the film. Our Rating: 3/5"

@vasudevabaipadi

"Today watched the movie #Amar first show at mangalore cenipolis was superb movie can rate 4/5 @sumalathaA @dasadarshan @nirupbhandari @AbhishekAmbhiFc acting wise fabulous acting #AbhishekAmbareesh perfect introduction to film industry the name proves jr.rebel star 😍loved it"

@HiteshGowda

"Nagshekar dissapoints yet again..this result was expected.. Better luck in next movie for abhishek..#amar #AbhishekAmbareesh"

@MoviePremigalu

"#AMAR verdict:A feel good love story with excellent songs and bgm by @ArjunjanyaAJ,just head to theaters #KannadaMovieLovers.#KFI gets another star hero & his name is #AbhishekAmbareesh"