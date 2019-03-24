Ambareesh 4th Month Death Anniversary; Sumalatha & Abhishek Pay Their Respects At The Cemetery

For today, it's been four months since Rebel Star Ambareesh passed away. Fans, friends and family are still mourning this legendary actor's loss. On the occasion of his fourth death anniversary, wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek visited his cemetery at the Kanteerava studio to pay their respects. Producer Rockline Venkatesh was present too. Dr Ambareesh's photo was decorated with a variety of flowers and garlands.

Some of his favorite food items such as upma, idli vada and more were placed before the picture. On November 24, 2018, the actor suffered from a cardiac arrest at his residence. He was taken to a private hospital in Bangalore, but failed to respond to the treatment and took his last breath.

Following his death, his wife Sumalatha has announced her entry to politics. She's contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya. Recently, she declared her property details while filing the nomination and it was revealed that she owns about Rs 24 crore worth property.

Sandalwood actor Yash and Darshan have been by Sumalatha's side through the campaign, which has grabbed a lot of attention. Recently, they were threatened by a JD(S) MLA and then a miscreant pelt stones at Darshan's residence.