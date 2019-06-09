ONLY THIS Helped Sumalatha Deal With Ambi’s Demise; Tears Rolled Down His Cheeks Hours Before Death

Hours Before His Last Breath

It was November 24, 2018. Ambareesh came across a bus accident in Mandya on the news. Several passengers had lost their lives in the crash. Ambi was devastated upon earning about this and started to cry inconsolably. Sumalatha wept as she remembered her late husband.

Ambi Wouldn't Eating

Sumalatha said her husband refused to eat lunch that day. He was in deep pain. She also revealed that Ambi complained of congestion in the chest for a few days before he passed. He had already gotten weak and the accident brought me down further.

Sumalatha Was In Shock

As sad as it sounds, Sumalatha was apparently judged for her behavior by many in the industry for expressing her grief when Ambareesh left. It was called "án act before the camera". Producer Rockline Venkatesh, who was also on the show, shared this the anchor Ramesh Arvind.

These People Helped Her

Sumalatha said she was stuck in a very dark phase when she lost Ambareesh. But, with time she realized that the people of Mandya who loved her husband unconditionally, showed equal amount of respect towards her. Sumalatha thanked the Mandya people for helping her be what she is today.