    Ambareesh's Diehard Fan Buys Amar Film Ticket For Rs 1 Lakh! Deets Inside

    By
    |

    Rebel Star Ambareesh's son Abhishek is making his Sandalwood debut with Amar. The film is all set to release on May 31. Fans have been waiting for a long time to watch this Abhishek Ambareesh starrer on the silver screen. The romantic flick has already created a lot of buzz among the mass. The craze surrounding it proves that Ambareesh's legacy in the industry continues despite his demise. One of Ambi's diehard fans has bought the ticket to Amar's first day first show for a whopping Rs 1 lakh!

    Ambareeshs Fan Buys Amar Film Ticket For Rs 1 Lakh!

    Manjunath, who originates from Davanegere is a huge fan of Dr Ambareesh's. Even prior to Amar's release, he has bought the ticket for the first show on the first day by issuing a check worth Rs 1 lakh. Below is the picture of the check. It has been in the name of Sandesh Productions.

    Ambareeshs Fan Buys Amar Film Ticket For Rs 1 Lakh!

    Meanwhile, the preparation for Amar's release is going well across the region. What makes it more interesting is the fact that Darshan is playing a cameo in Abhishek's debut film. Dimple Queen Rachita Ram and Nirup Bhandari are also seen in a song sequence.

    Ambareesh's family and fans are currently celebrating Sumalatha's recent win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Now, it seems with Amar's release, there will be another reason to celebrate. Are you looking forward to watching Amar in the theatres? Let us know in the comments below!

    ambareesh amar tanya hope
