Did Ambareesh Know His Last Days Were Nearing? Wanted To Spend Quality Time With Family & Friends

Did He Predict His Last Days?

Ambareesh had told The New Indian Express, "I am done with politics. It is not a one-day affair, but five solid years of effort. I have seen it all, but now, my age won't permit". He further added, "I have a good family with a caring wife (Sumalatha), and a good son. I just want to spend quality time in the good company of friends."

Couldn't Balance Politics & Acting

However, he wasn't able to focus on both politics and acting at the same time. Addressing this he had said, "With the passing years, I couldn't do justice to that because of the diversity of my two roles - acting and politics. Both needed my quality time. I would have to be at a certain shooting spot, but politics would have me travelling to another place."

Wanted To Continue Acting!

Though Ambi was 66 when he featured in his last film, his acting skills and personality were unshaken. Saying, "I have worked with some wonderful and big stars of Kannada cinema and will continue if I feel my presence is important.", the Rebel Star expressed his desire.

Did Ambareesh Know His Last Days Were Nearing?

Happy Go Lucky On The Sets

This is how he described himself as an actor, "My working style has always been the way I always wanted it to be and it has never changed. They have to change; not me. I am a happy-go-lucky person on the sets."