English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ambareesh's Remuneration For His Last Film Kurukshetra Will Leave You In Shock! Details Inside

    By
    |

    Though the Rebel Star isn't among us anymore, his presence continues to be felt. Yesterday, the much-awaited mythological film Kurukshetra's teaser released. The film has several actors, and late star Amabreesh is one of them. Kurukshetra turned out to be this great actor's last film. However, his bit in the teaser is much appreciated by the fans. And now, we have learned another interesting about his role in the film. You would be shocked to know about Ambareesh's remuneration for this big budget film!

    Ambareeshs Fee For Kurukshetra Revealed!

    The producer of Kurukshetra, Muniratna recently held a press meet, in which he revealed many details about Ambareesh and his association with the film. Apparently, Ambi did not agree to take up the role as he thought he will not be able to do justice. However, after days' of convincing, he agreed to play the role of Bhishma.

    Muniratna further revealed details of Ambareesh's remuneration. He said that the senior actor agreed to be a part of the film for free! Unfortunately, he took his last breath before seeing himself on the screen for the last time.

    He even called the producer and informed him that he was willing to do the dubbing. The makers however told him to wait until the film was completed. Despite that, Ambareesh went on to dub for two days.

    MOST READ: Kurukshetra Trolled For 'Horrible Graphics'; Angry Fans Request Darshan To Not Work With Muniratna!

    Muniratna told at the press meet that he and his team are deeply saddened to be releasing the film Dr Ambareesh's absence.

    More AMBAREESH News

    Read more about: ambareesh kurukshetra
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue