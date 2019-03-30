English
    Ambareesh’s Son Abhishek & CM’s Son Nikhil Kumar Brawl Gets Intense; I Wouldn’t Cry Before The Mike

    All this while, it was Sumalatha Ambareesh and Chief Minister of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy who were throwing some strong words against each other. As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, the political scenario in Mandya has gotten strangely interesting. Ambareesh's son Abhishek and HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar's verbal brawl is getting intense by the day. The actor's son during a campaign, taunting Nikhil said, "I wouldn't cry before the mike with towel in the hand."

    Abhishek Ambareesh & Nikhil Kumar Brawl Gets Intense!

    He further added, "We have so many of you supporting us. Why would I cry?" Meanwhile, Nikhil Kumar has also mocked Abhishek saying, "I won't become Mandya's son-in-law by simply marrying someone who belongs from there." Looks like this is only going to get uglier as the D Day nears.

    Both Abhishek and Nikhil's fans are surprised to see these two actors go on a rant to gain political power as they were close friends once upon a time. Nikhil's family help a warm relationship with Ambareesh. However, when Sumalatha announced that she would be contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya, the rivalry between these two family began.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
