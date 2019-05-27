Ambareesh & Sumalatha Never Interfered In Each Other's Lives; But, Accepted They Fought Over Issues
Rebel Star Ambareesh and Sumalatha were one of the most adored couples of Kannada film industry. Their marriage was an inspiring one the fans and many younger celebrity couples as well. The legendary actor even helped many actors and actresses work on their marriage when he was approached with personal issues. Though Ambareesh is not with us any more, his and Sumalatha's marriage continues to set major relationship goals. In an old interview Ambareesh and Sumalatha have revealed that they never interfered in each other's lives. However, they did fight over a few issues. Deets inside!
Ambi & Sumalatha Define Marriage
In an old interview with Suvarna News, Ambareesh and Sumalatha have exclusively talked about their marriage. When asked how they would define a happy marriage, the star couple said that it's all about keeping each other's ego aside and overlooking little misunderstanding.
They Interfered In Each Other's Lives
Talking about the same the Rebel Star emphasized on the importance of not interfering in each other's lives. He further added, 'we belong from the film industry. A lot of things are said about us. As a partner, it is important to not pay heed to such rumours and gossips. Trust is very important.
But, They Fought Too
When asked if they fought, Sumalatha laughed. She said, "I would be lying if I said we didn't fight. Fight in any relationship is necessary as it allows you to express what's on your mind. Only because we are happily married doesn't mean we don't fight. But, we always resolve the issues and move forward."
Their Secret To Happy Relationship
Both Sumalatha and Amabreesh concluded saying couples should keep their egos aside in order to make the relationship work. They also added that fights and issues are common in any relationship. But, the beauty lies in sorting them out by not taking it too seriously always.
