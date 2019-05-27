Ambareesh & Sumalatha Never Interfered In Each Other's Lives; But, Accepted They Fought Over Issues

Ambi & Sumalatha Define Marriage

In an old interview with Suvarna News, Ambareesh and Sumalatha have exclusively talked about their marriage. When asked how they would define a happy marriage, the star couple said that it's all about keeping each other's ego aside and overlooking little misunderstanding.

They Interfered In Each Other's Lives

Talking about the same the Rebel Star emphasized on the importance of not interfering in each other's lives. He further added, 'we belong from the film industry. A lot of things are said about us. As a partner, it is important to not pay heed to such rumours and gossips. Trust is very important.

But, They Fought Too

When asked if they fought, Sumalatha laughed. She said, "I would be lying if I said we didn't fight. Fight in any relationship is necessary as it allows you to express what's on your mind. Only because we are happily married doesn't mean we don't fight. But, we always resolve the issues and move forward."

Their Secret To Happy Relationship

Both Sumalatha and Amabreesh concluded saying couples should keep their egos aside in order to make the relationship work. They also added that fights and issues are common in any relationship. But, the beauty lies in sorting them out by not taking it too seriously always.