English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ambareesh & Sumalatha Never Interfered In Each Other's Lives; But, Accepted They Fought Over Issues

    By
    |

    Rebel Star Ambareesh and Sumalatha were one of the most adored couples of Kannada film industry. Their marriage was an inspiring one the fans and many younger celebrity couples as well. The legendary actor even helped many actors and actresses work on their marriage when he was approached with personal issues. Though Ambareesh is not with us any more, his and Sumalatha's marriage continues to set major relationship goals. In an old interview Ambareesh and Sumalatha have revealed that they never interfered in each other's lives. However, they did fight over a few issues. Deets inside!

    Ambi & Sumalatha Define Marriage

    In an old interview with Suvarna News, Ambareesh and Sumalatha have exclusively talked about their marriage. When asked how they would define a happy marriage, the star couple said that it's all about keeping each other's ego aside and overlooking little misunderstanding.

    They Interfered In Each Other's Lives

    Talking about the same the Rebel Star emphasized on the importance of not interfering in each other's lives. He further added, 'we belong from the film industry. A lot of things are said about us. As a partner, it is important to not pay heed to such rumours and gossips. Trust is very important.

    But, They Fought Too

    When asked if they fought, Sumalatha laughed. She said, "I would be lying if I said we didn't fight. Fight in any relationship is necessary as it allows you to express what's on your mind. Only because we are happily married doesn't mean we don't fight. But, we always resolve the issues and move forward."

    Their Secret To Happy Relationship

    Both Sumalatha and Amabreesh concluded saying couples should keep their egos aside in order to make the relationship work. They also added that fights and issues are common in any relationship. But, the beauty lies in sorting them out by not taking it too seriously always.

    MOST READ: Rashmika Mandanna's Unbelievable In These No Makeup Selfies! Challenges Industry's Beauty Standards

    More SUMALATHA News

    Read more about: sumalatha ambareesh
    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue