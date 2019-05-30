Ambareesh Was Conscious About His Appearance; 'People Look At My Face With A Lot Of Difficulties'
Sandalwood's senior actor Ambareesh was one known for his confidence and unbudgeable personality. Besides being a brilliant artist, he also established himself as a successful politician. Some of the biggest stars of various film industries would be intimidated by his presence. Such was Ambi's reputation. He always wore his heart on his sleeve. But, he had his share of opinions about self. Apparently, when he was approached to act in the 1987's blockbuster film Olavina Udugore, he had expressed that he was conscious about his appearance. He said that people looked at his face with a lot of difficulties. There's more to this story. Read further...
The Background
Ambareesh was approached by renowned Sandalwood director D Rajendra with a couple of stories. One of it was an adaptation of B. L Venu's novels. Upon hearing the script, Ambareesh agreed to work in the film, which was later titled Olavina Udugare. The issue, however, started after the actor signed the deal.
Ambi Was Conscious
There was a sequence in the film which consisted of acid attack on the protagonist's face. The makers of the film planned on showing a part of Ambareesh's face burned, succumbing to the acid attack. Ambareesh wasn't convinced with the idea of portraying a damaged face on-screen.
'People Wouldn't Look At Me'
Ambareesh told the team, "Already, the people look at my face with a lot of difficulty. Like that wasn't enough, you want to show my face burnt from an acid attack. Who would want to look at this face? This isn't needed." The actor refused to portray the role of an acid attack victim.
He Did A Great Job Nevertheless
Often stars display over confidence about themselves after achieving a certain fame in the industry. But, Ambareesh remained grounded and never shied away from talking about his insecurities. Though he refused to carry the look of an acid attack survivor, he did not ask the writers to change the story.
The actor did an amazing in Olavina Udugare, which went on to earn him several honors, including Filmfare awards. Till date, the film continues to remain one of the best films of Sandalwood.
