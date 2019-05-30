Ambareesh Was Conscious About His Appearance; 'People Look At My Face With A Lot Of Difficulties'

The Background

Ambareesh was approached by renowned Sandalwood director D Rajendra with a couple of stories. One of it was an adaptation of B. L Venu's novels. Upon hearing the script, Ambareesh agreed to work in the film, which was later titled Olavina Udugare. The issue, however, started after the actor signed the deal.

Ambi Was Conscious

There was a sequence in the film which consisted of acid attack on the protagonist's face. The makers of the film planned on showing a part of Ambareesh's face burned, succumbing to the acid attack. Ambareesh wasn't convinced with the idea of portraying a damaged face on-screen.

'People Wouldn't Look At Me'

Ambareesh told the team, "Already, the people look at my face with a lot of difficulty. Like that wasn't enough, you want to show my face burnt from an acid attack. Who would want to look at this face? This isn't needed." The actor refused to portray the role of an acid attack victim.

He Did A Great Job Nevertheless

Often stars display over confidence about themselves after achieving a certain fame in the industry. But, Ambareesh remained grounded and never shied away from talking about his insecurities. Though he refused to carry the look of an acid attack survivor, he did not ask the writers to change the story.

The actor did an amazing in Olavina Udugare, which went on to earn him several honors, including Filmfare awards. Till date, the film continues to remain one of the best films of Sandalwood.