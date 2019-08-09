English
    Ambareesh Was Hesitant To Play Bheeshma In His Last Film Kurukshetra! Here’s Why

    By
    |

    Sandalwood's first 3D mythological film, Kurukshetra released worldwide today. It is doing exceptionally well in the theatres, which is evident from the reviews it has garnered. While everybody is praising the makers for creating a masterpiece and the actors for putting up a brilliant show, Ambareesh's fans are missing their favorite star. Needless to say, the legendary actor has done justice to his character and his fans' expectations. However, we have come to learn an interesting fact about the movie,you ought to know! Apparently, Ambareesh was hesitant to play Bheeshma in Kurukshetra.

    Here’s Why Ambareesh Was Hesitant To Play Bheeshma

    Director Naganna told TOI, "Ambareesh sir was skeptical about playing Bheeshma and it was producer Muniratna who convinced him. He in fact asked Ambareesh sir, "If not you, tell me who else will play the role." And finally he agreed. He is like the Kannada Film Industry's Bheeshma as well."

    "We were surely lucky to have him for this character. He was really proactive about his involvement in the film. In fact, when we began dubbing, it was he who insisted that he would dub right away. We told him he dub later, there was no hurry. But he was particular that he wanted to. Unfortunately, we lost him a little while after," he further added.

    Kurukshetra Movie Review: Darshan As Duryodhan Owns The Show! Climax, Highlight Of Film

    About all that went into creating this epic film, the director said, "This is a first-of-its-kind film for Kannada audiences. "Presenting an epic in three hours is not easy, yet we have done our best to give them something to look forward to. The ensemble cast is a big draw. It is also about bringing this tale to a generation that is more in tune with the Avengers than Indian epics."

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
