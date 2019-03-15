Amitabh Bachchan Turns Singer For THIS Kannada Film; Graces Sandalwood After 14 Years!

Even at the age of 76, there is no dearth of offers for Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. He's an iconic figure, who is not only known in the Hindi film industry, but has created an identity for himself in other industries too. He had frist appeared in the Kannada film Amrithadhare fourteen years ago. The movie featured Ramya and Dhyan in the lead. And now, Big B is gracing Sandalwood yet again, by turning into a singer for Ramesh Aravind's film Butterfly. Reportedly, Amitabh will be providing his voice for one of the prominent tracks.

According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Big B will be singing a club song. The entire video for the same has been shot in Paris. The makers booked a club for four days in a row to film the song. Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya has provided the steps for this catchy track.

Also, the song consists of lyrics in both Kannada and English. The lyrics have been penned down by Master Hirianna. The remake version will be sung by Amitabh. YouTube sensation Vidya Vox will also be singing along with this star. Parul Yadav will be playing the female lead in the film.

The makers have said that the film will be dubbed in four languages. The shooting has been wrapped up and the movie is expected to release by the end of March or start of April, 2019. We couldn't wait to watch this film and enjoy Big B's musical skills!