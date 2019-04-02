An Emotional Rakshita Prem Sheds Tears During Brother Rana's Film Launch; Says 'I'm Shivering Still'

'I'm Shivering Still'

Rakshita while speaking to the press said that launching her baby brother's film was an emotional moment for her. Thanking her fans, family and people from the industry, the actress shed tears as she remembered her initial days in the industry. She said, as a newbie, she was nervous when she first performed on stage during the launch of her debut film Appu.

Rakshita Speaks For Rana

She further added, "My fans have supported me for 18 years. Similarly, I request you all to shower my brother Rana with the same love. He's always aspired to become an actor and he's extremely hard working. I would like to first thank Prem for all of this."

She Rejected Several Scripts For Brother

Apparently, Rakshita was very particular about Rana's first film. She rejected 7-8 scripts and finally agreed to go ahead with Ekalavya. However, Rana has previously worked as an assistant director with Prem. He was also a part of The Villain.

An Engineer Turned Actor

Rana is an engineer by profession. Rakshita said that a few years back, they planned on sending him to the US for an MBA. But, he was adamant about going to acting school and fought for it as the family didn't want him to enter the industry. Considering Prem's reputation for introducing new actors, we look forward to watching Rana in Ekalavya.