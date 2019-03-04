English
    Another Actor Roped In For Yuvaratna; After Sayyeshaa, Aru Gowda To Act Alongside Puneeth!

    Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's latest film Nata Sarvabhouma is still running in theatres, and the actor is already gearing up for his next release. After the horror-thriller, he will be next seen in Yuvaratna. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding this film as the makers managed to tease the fans for long regarding the film's female lead. And now, it has been revealed that yet another actor has joined the cast. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Aru Gowda will be seen playing the villain in Yuvaratna. He also shared a selfie with Puneeth.

    Another Actor Roped In For Puneeths Yuvaratna!

    In this college-centric film, Puneeth will be donning a young boy's character. Meanwhile, Aru Gowda is a member of the notorious gang. It has been said that the actor will be filming several scenes with Puneeth Rajkumar. The first schedule of the shoot is already completed. Last week, the makers of the film confirmed that Sayyeshaa Saigal would be playing the female lead in the film.

    Yuvaratna will showcase some of the most beautiful locations from the Coastal region of Karnataka. Talking about shooting in the Karavali region, the director said, "We will be shooting in and around Mangaluru, Malpe and Udupi. I'm sure these locations will add to the richness of the film." He further added, "The film takes off in this region and we've identified some virgin locations here."

    Seems like 2019 is going to be an amazing year for Puneeth. His previous film Nata Sarvabhouma is currently the biggest release of the year. The film even beat Darshan's Yajamana which released last week. We need to wait and watch if Yuvaratna will be able to break this record.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
