Anu Prabhakar Shares First Pictures Of Her Baby Girl; You Ought To See Hers & Raghu's Bundle Of Joy!

Little Toes With Parents

In the above picture, Anu Prabhakar is seen posing with her baby girl and husband Raghu for a selfie. The baby is extremely adorable and the picture is all about cuteness! Going by the announcement made by the couple, their daughter is only about 5 months old!

The Couple Was Excited!

Anu and Raghu were super excited even before the baby arrived. They made an adorable announcement on their social media saying they are expecting their first child. The news was broken by them in May 2018 and the baby was born on August 15, 2018.

When Their Cutipie Arrived

When their cutiepie first arrived into the world, the couple couldn't stop themselves from sharing the news with fans. They shared the news on their official Facebook page saying, "Super thrilled to let u all know that we are blessed with a baby girl ...... baby and anu doing great .Thank you all for your wishes and prayers. [sic]"

They've Always Been Private

If you're surprised to see Anu Prabhakar's baby for the first time in five months since she was born, we need to know that she and husband Raghu have always kept themselves away from the public eye. Until they got married, none knew that they were dating!

Anu & Raghu's Love Life

Reportedly, Anu Prabhakar and Raghu Mukherjee dated for a year before they decided to tie the knot. The couple got married in 2016 in an extremely private ceremony. It definitely came as a shocker their fans.