    Arjun Janya Turns A Year Older Today; Prem & Suddep Wish Him Happy B'day

    Lately, majority of the top Kannada tracks you hear are composed by this music director. His song Khaali Quarter became an anthem among the mass and went on to rule the charts for many weeks. The Melody King of Kannada, Arjun Janya is celebrating his birthday today. Sandalwood director Prem took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. He also shared a picture in which he is seen feeding a piece of cake to the birthday boy. Kiccha Sudeep also wishes him on Twitter.

    Sudeep & Prem Wish Arjun Janya Happy Bday!

    Prem captioned the images, "#ek love ya Magical Composer & Melody King @ArjunjanyaAJ wish u happy birthday my brother." Ek Love Ya is Prem's forthcoming film, which stars Rakshitha's brother in the lead.

    "Meanwhile, Sudeep wrote, Thank u for all those wonderful music u have given me n thank u for always lifting me on screen wth ur fantabulous backgrounds. UU have always been a great strength my friend..My bestest wishes to u always @ArjunjanyaAJ..Happy returns,,,, stay blessed 🤗"

    Arjun Janya rose to fame after his songs from Sudeep's film Kempe Gowda became hits. Following that, he composed many superhit songs. He is also the recipient of SIIMA and Filmfare Awards. Currently, he's judging the singing reality show Sa Ri Ga Ma Pa.

    Upendra & Family's Recent American Holiday Is All That The Internet Is Talking About! VIEW PICS

    Meanwhile, Arjun Janya and singer Vijay Prakash have created some of the most beautiful songs. Some of Arjun's hit songs you need to listen to include Jaleela, Ondu Malebillu, Khali Quarter, Adhyaksha Adhyaksha, Nana Mele Nanageega and Yenammi Yenammi.

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
