BREAKING! Arrest Warrant Issued Against Sudeep For Destruction of Property Worth Rs 1.5 Crore!

Sandalwood actor Sudeep might be facing legal action soon. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, an arrest warrant has been issued against him. A Kannada television show by the name Varasdara was being created under his home banner Kiccha creations. But, his team hasn't paid the rent for using the space. Therefore, the landlord of the property took to the court to file a case against the actor and his production team. He has also told that property worth Rs 1.5 crore was destroyed during the shoot of the television show in Chikmagalur.

When the actor failed to appear at the court yesterday (March 26, 2019) for the hearing, an arrest warrant was sent out. Deepak Mayur is the owner of the house and farm estate where the show was being filmed. He has now issued a statement that during the filming, a large part of his coffee estate has been damaged. Deepak had informed the actor and his production team to pay for the damage, however, they ignored it.

Meanwhile, Sudeep confirmed today that he would be campaigning for Sumalatha on April 10 and 11. We need to wait and watch if recent allegations against Kiccha will have an impact on the campaign. However, Sudeep is yet to respond to these reports.