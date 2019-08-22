Astonishing Shots Of Sudeep's From Pailwaan Trailer Speak Volumes Of His Hard Work!

All Skin & Bones

Sudeep's actual body structure is evident in the above shot, which shows him wrestling in the ring. His body is nothing but all skin and bones, but having said that, he appears to be stronger than ever. The actor has thoroughly impressed the viewers with his brilliant wrestling skills.

Sudeep's Boxer Look

Sudeep is also seen as a boxer in the trailer. He looks every bit professional in the scene, be it displaying his sports skills or fighting style. Talking about preparing for the role, he had stated in an interview, "A lot of effort and will power has gone into getting this physique."

He's Performed His Stunts

We also learned that Sudeep hardly used a body double in Pailwaan. The actor has himself performed the stunts, which you can derive from the trailer. When asked if he is happy about his work in the film, the actor responded, "I have attempted something that I have not done before, which is a big feat for me, and I am very happy."

First Time Ever

Though Sudeep has been one of the fittest actors of Sandalwood, he wasn't the kind that hit the gym regularly. "I have never really been a fan of working out at the gym, but this film required just that and it has paved way for a beautiful change in my life," he added.