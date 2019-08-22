English
    Astonishing Shots Of Sudeep's From Pailwaan Trailer Speak Volumes Of His Hard Work!

    By
    |

    Sudeep's workout regime and diet for Pailwaan became a trend by itself. His drastic weight loss and slender look left his fans dumbstruck. The movie is very special to the actor for several reasons. He has accepted that his preparations for Pailwaan turned out to be a life-changing experience. The trailer of the film released a few minutes ago, and the viewers aren't able to stop talking about Sudeep's sculpted body. He, who was once conscious about going shirtless on screen, has carried his new frame with great confidence. Here are a few shots of Sudeep's from Pailwaan trailer that reflect the effort he's put into achieving the wrestler's look!

    All Skin & Bones

    All Skin & Bones

    Sudeep's actual body structure is evident in the above shot, which shows him wrestling in the ring. His body is nothing but all skin and bones, but having said that, he appears to be stronger than ever. The actor has thoroughly impressed the viewers with his brilliant wrestling skills.

    Sudeep's Boxer Look

    Sudeep's Boxer Look

    Sudeep is also seen as a boxer in the trailer. He looks every bit professional in the scene, be it displaying his sports skills or fighting style. Talking about preparing for the role, he had stated in an interview, "A lot of effort and will power has gone into getting this physique."

    He's Performed His Stunts

    He's Performed His Stunts

    We also learned that Sudeep hardly used a body double in Pailwaan. The actor has himself performed the stunts, which you can derive from the trailer. When asked if he is happy about his work in the film, the actor responded, "I have attempted something that I have not done before, which is a big feat for me, and I am very happy."

    First Time Ever

    First Time Ever

    Though Sudeep has been one of the fittest actors of Sandalwood, he wasn't the kind that hit the gym regularly. "I have never really been a fan of working out at the gym, but this film required just that and it has paved way for a beautiful change in my life," he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
