Avane Srimannarayana Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers Within Hours Of Release

Rakshit Shetty starrer Avane Srimannarayana released to a thunderous response in theatres yesterday. The highly anticipated masala entertainer has also earned rave reviews from the critics. The Sandalwood biggie is being released in a number of other languages as well.

But sadly, the movie has fallen prey to piracy. The entire film was leaked within hours of its release online by the notorious website Tamilrockers. A dubbed Tamil version of ASN is now freely available for download causing a major setback for the makers. The website in question is notorious for breaking the law and releasing movies illegally online with no regard or respect for the hard work of the filmmakers.

A source close to the team stated that the makers are worried that the leak could hamper the film’s collection outside the state of Karnataka. For the uninitiated, only the Kannada version of the movie has hit theatres this Friday in 400 screens. Reportedly, the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film will be hitting theatres next week.

Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana is the actor's comeback to the movies after a gap of three years. The movie directed by Sachin Ravi is receiving a lot of praise whilst doing extremely well at the box office. The fantasy-drama also stars Shanvi Srivastava as the female lead opposite Rakshit Shetty.

