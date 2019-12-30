Avane Srimannarayana Sets The Box Office On Fire; Mints Big Numbers In Opening Weekend

Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019. The movie has been received extremely well by the audiences and critics alike. ASN started its run with a few premier screenings that were sold out within no time. The cop fantasy thriller is seeing houseful boards in all multiplexes and single-screens across the state of Karnataka.

According to a report published in City Express, the opening weekend collections of the movie is a massive 24 crores. However, the makers haven’t released the official numbers yet. ASN is now all set to release in the Telugu market on January 1 followed by Tamil and Malayalam on January 3, 2020. On the other hand, the dubbed Hindi version will hit the screens on January 16.

Speaking about the overwhelming response, producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah said, “Hearing people saying that the film has all signs of being a massive hit, has brought in a lot of excitement for me and the team. With no backup, I have stood by this film for the last three years, and reason was always the content, Rakshit Shetty, and the team, which I believed in. The houseful shows is just a proof.” (sic)

Avane Srimannarayana is directed by directorial filmmaker Sachin Ravi. The background score of the movie is composed by Ajaneesh B Lokanath and the camerawork is by Karm Chawla. The film also stars Shanvi Srivastava, Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

