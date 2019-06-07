Avane Srimannarayana Teaser Impresses Fans; Rakshit's Film Compared To Hollywood Blockbuster!

@PUSHKARA11

"#AvaneSrimanNarayana Teaser 2 - #RiseOfAHero.Not to brag, but when people talk about Kannada Film Industry, this will go down as one of the biggest in Indian Cinema. Share it with pride and spread the word. @rakshitshetty @PushkarFilms @shanvisrivastav"

@seee774

"Worth waiting #AvaneSrimannarayana. It will definitely be another blockbuster in KFI. waiting for its release @rakshitshetty"

@Vasuki1995

"Masterpiece requires some time to arrive, but once it hits the floor audience will celebrate with a huge note.

#AvaneSrimanNarayana is one of the kind & will have overwhelming reception. Every shot is lit😍 Swaggy attitude of @rakshitshetty is wow"

@YashRajGhorpad2

"I need to say this now... So, basically, we all have seen movies like Bahubali, kgf...Believe me

The teaser are giving me those major vibes of this periodic movie. Take a look at this "Magnum Opus" @rakshitshetty @shanvisrivastav"

@followtayeeb

"#AvaneSrimannarayana Teaser 2 - Rise Of A Hero Is Intense, Comedic at Places and Hit The Right Chords (At least For Me). Loved The Tone. Can't Wait To See @rakshitshetty & @shanvisrivastav In This One."

@ImRajKannadiga

"Worth waiting , one more 100 cr movie for KFI after #KGF. Super quality teaser!!!!. Kannada cinema going to another level. @rakshitshetty @PUSHKARA11 @SachinBRavi #AvaneSrimanNarayana"