      Avane Srimannarayana Twitter Review: Audiences Laud The Rakshit Shetty Starrer!

      Rakshit Shetty is back with Avane Srimannarayana, a film which left everyone excited about right from its announcement days. The big-budget venture, directed by Sachin Ravi, features Rakshit Shetty as a cop and reportedly, the film is a fantasy adventure comedy.

      The trailer of the movie was well-accepted and left the audiences in awe with its visuals and amazing cuts. Only the Kannada version of the movie has hit theatres today and reportedly, the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film will be hitting theatres next week.

      The first show of the movie has already commenced and movie buffs have taken to the social media pages to write a few words about the movie. The initial reports suggest that the film has turned out to be an impressive affair. Take a look at what the audiences have to say about the movie.

      vas @v2l2b2

      What an amazing movie #AvaneSrimanNarayana

      If anyone has the ability to break the stereotype it's @rakshitshetty

      It was like watching west end musical..

      what a choreography

      What a music

      Fighting scenes

      Must watch ppl

      Thalapathy the King @DJ_Thalapathy

      #AvaneSrimanNarayana What a fabulous film !! Such amazing writing and cinematography .. Genius @rakshitshetty

      sir!! 1st half Simply terrific .. 2nd half is good but cud hv been 15mins shorter .. Overall Superb effort !! Congrats to entire team :) :) Waitin for round 2 at 9am

      Gurumoorti hegde @guru3ti

      Watched premier of

      #AvaneSrimannarayana surely @rakshitshetty

      entertains you in all the way. A new Genre which needs all your attention. Outstanding Cinematography and BGM. Length might be the issue for many! but I loved the movie.

      ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ಗೌಡ ಹಾಸನ್ @arjungowda_Ka13

      Watched #ASN #AvaneSrimanNarayana keeps you engaging throughout the movie

      🧐

      , makes you laugh

      🤣

      @rakshitshetty

      entery ,swag , acting is lit

      🔥

      🔥

      @shanvisrivastav

      is superb

      👌

      .. BGM, and cinematography is next level

      (Social Media Posts Are Unedited)

      Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 9:02 [IST]
