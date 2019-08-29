Ayra’s Ear Piercing Leaves Yash In Tears! Radhika Pandit Saw KGF Star Cry For The First Time

Radhika Pandit and Yash are enjoying the role of parenting. They love sharing all the special moments with their fans to make it more memorable. Of all the things we've seen, the father-daughter duo is winning hearts from the start! Yesterday, Yash couldn't control his tears upon seeing Ayra get her ears pierced. Radhika Pandit revealed through a post that she saw the KGF star cry for the first time ever.

Radhika shared the above picture and wrote, "We got Ayra's ears pierced.. one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star's eyes.. made me realise how precious these bonds are ♥️ Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!!" - (sic)

Despite his busy scheduled, the KGF actor makes sure he is a part of all the celebrations with the family. Last week, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Radhika and Yash had dressed Ayra as Lord Krishna, in which she looked adorable!

Undoubtedly, Ayra has changed Yash and Radhika's life for good. Previously, in an interview with a YouTube channel, Yash was asked to show the latest selfie he's had taken. The actor responded to this question, saying, "I never take selfies. Rather people take selfies with me." However, after a moment, he revealed that the only selfie he's has taken is with his baby.

Radhika and Yash are expecting their second child soon. The day they revealed their daughter's name, the Moggina Manasu couple also announced that they were pregnant for the second time. Though the fans weren't sure about their decision in the start, they are now as excited about the new addition into the YR family.