    Ayra Is Stealing Fans' Hearts As Little Krishna! Radhika & Yash Reveal Their Baby's New Avatar

    By
    |

    Radhika Pandit and Yash's baby daughter Ayra seems to be outshining her parents on the internet. The couple loves dressing up their little bundle of joy on special occasions. On Janmashtami, the star couple released a few pictures of Ayra's, which are winning fans' hearts. She looks adorable in Lord Krishna's avatar. The pictures have gone viral within a few hours, similar to all the other pictures of this celebrity baby. You ought to see Ayra's little dress-up and read what fans have to say about Yash and Radhika's creativity!

    @honna.raja

    @honna.raja

    Seems like fans just aren't enough of Ayra. While some of them adored her in Krishna's costume, a few wanted her to dress as Radha. A fan commented, "Radhe costume ondhu sari hakidre ennu chanagirodu nodoke. can we see that Radheee?" - (sic) It loosely translates to, "She would have looked more adorable in Radhee's costume. can we see that Radheee?" - (sic)

    @beingjeswanth

    @beingjeswanth

    Another fan commented, "So pretty and beautiful mam @iamradhikapandit the beautiful persons got the beautiful @lovablechild congratulations oir brother @thenameisyash and i wish u happy krish janmashtam Mam and my bro" - (sic)

    She's Outshining Her Parents

    She's Outshining Her Parents

    The number of likes and comments Ayra's picture has received alone explains her popularity on the internet. A fan wrote,"Your baby is not so cute as compared to your both mam but she is even more gorgeous apart u both ❤️ she ll be queen always " - (sic)

    Ayra's Many Avatars

    Ayra's Many Avatars

    Radhika and Yash have never missed out on an opportunity to dress Ayra. Previously too, they shared a few pictures of hers on Varamahalakshmi festival. The actress captioned it as, "Nam putta Lakshmi... Magal Gomman ♥️" - (sic)

    The KGF star and his actress wife are expecting their second child. Radhika is enjoying her pregnancy, flaunting the fully-grown baby bump on social media. Meanwhile, Yash is busy filming KGF Chapter 2.

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
