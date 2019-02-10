Baahubali Fame Rana Is Impressed With Yash’s KGF! Guess What’s His Favorite Song From The Film

KGF Chapter one half touched the half century mark. Yash film has successfully completed 50 days and seems like KGF fever isn't going to end anytime soon. The film was dubbed in many southern languages and in Hindi. And now, one of the biggest stars of Telegu film industry has recently expressed his opinion about the monster hit. Baabubali fame Rana Dagubatti is highly impressed with Yash's KGF. He also told his fans that he has a favorite song from the film.

He tweeted, "I know I'm late to the party but finally got to watch KGF chapter1 (kannada). So so cool. Congrats @TheNameIsYash and Prashanth Neel....Dheera Dheera Dheera hi Sulatana.....💥💥💥💥love this track as well - at Lamington Road" - (sic)

KGF is the only regional movie to have achieved such great heights after Baahubali. When people began comparing these two films, director Rajamouli said, "No, KGF is not a byproduct of the Baahubali success. We wanted to do something big, something that would prove the Kannada film industry to be on par with cinema in the rest of the country. I never liked it when people discriminated against the Kannada film industry, as compared with the other south Indian industries."