    Bangalore International Short Film Festival 2019 Inaugurated By Upendra! Opens With Nooreh

    The 9th edition of Bangalore International Short Film Festival 2019 kick-started across three different venues in the city today. The three-day-long event opened with the short film Nooreh, directed by Ashish Pandey. The festival, which established in 2012, showcases films of various genres and languages. It is one of the most anticipates events among the movie buffs and enthusiasts. This year, the Bangalore International Short Film Festival was inaugurated by Sandalwood actor Upendra.

    BISFF 2019 Inaugurated By Upendra

    As it enters its 10th year, BISFF is working with the largest canvass, by receiving a high number of quality shorts submission. The event is run on crowdsource funding.

    The screenings of Karnataka, Indian, and International short films will be held at three venues simultaneously, Suchitra Film Society, Bangalore International Centre and Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan.

    Besides screening over 200 short films, the festival is also hosting workshops and panel discussions. BISFF will go on till August 18, 2019. The tickets can be availed online or at the venue.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
