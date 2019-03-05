Bazaar LEAKED By Tamil Rockers; Full Movie Available For Download In HD Quality
Director Simple Suni has established himself as an unconventional filmmaker of Sandalwood. His film often appeal to the audience who seek something different from the typical commercial movie. His latest film Bazaar, which released on February 1, was one of the most awaited films of 2019. It is a romantic crime cinema that revolves around the gambling process of pigeon racing. Newbie Dhanveer Gowda made his debut with Bazaar. The film received great response from the viewers and went on to be appreciated by the critics, too. However, it has now been leaked by Tamilrockers. The full film is available for download in HD quality on the website. Here's what the fans have to say about Bazaar.
@PUSHKARA11
"#Bazaar ...A new story of a pigeon race, New visuals ...pakka mass Entertainer...Everyone has done justice to the movie..best wishes to the full team..A must watch . @SimpleSuni #Dhanveer" - (sic)
@ChuTneyPuDi
"Love failure-uuu, aadre movie superuuuu..@SimpleSuni sir first nim autograph koDi ❤️ nimma contribution to KFI bahaLane ide #Bazaar" - (sic)
@navee_abhay
"@SimpleSuni anna movie matra #dhanveerah bro wow what an debut #RaviBasrur bgm every bit #Bazaar power packed entertainment #AllTheBest to whole team @dasadarshan abhimani😍😍" - (sic)
@mAyUrStUdIoS
"Debutant #Dhanveer gives a Rocking performance & Thanks to Director @SimpleSuni for giving talented hero for the KFI.Mind-blowing Dialogues , Superb Screenplay.BGM by Ravi Basrur is Fantabulous." - (sic)
@cineloka
"#Bazaar : Pakka Mass Entertainer by @SimpleSuni.He has blended mass elements very well with the cute Love story.Mass Elevations, Love Scenes,Pigeon Race are very nice. Santhosh Rai Pathaje Camerawork & Ravi Basrur are superb. Dhanveerah is here to stay." - (sic)
@Modified_Sai
"#Chamak..1st half is full of comedy and enjoyment...2nd half directly changes the story...and ends up too boring :( Didn't expected such average movie from #SimpleSuni #Ganesh" - (sic)
MOST READ : Nata Sarvabhouma LEAKED! Puneeth Rajukumar's Film Available For Download On Tamilrockers