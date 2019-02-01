English
    Bazaar Twitter Review: Simple Suni Impresses Mass Yet Again! Fans Congratulate Him

    By
    |

    Director Suni's Bazaar, which released across Karnataka today, was one of the most awaited Kannada movies of 2019. Unlike the typical commercial films, Suni is known for creating some off-beat work. Bazaar is a romantic crime cinema that revolves around the gambling process of pigeon racing. The film has been shot in the regions of Bangalore, Mysore and Tumkur. Newbie Dhanveer Gowda is making his debut with Bazaar. The film also features Aditi Prabhudeva in the lead. Upon watching the film, fans took to Twitter to praise Suni. Seems like he's managed to win the mass' love yet again. Here's what Twitterati has to say about Bazaar.

    @mAyUrStUdIoS

    "Debutant #Dhanveer gives a Rocking performance & Thanks to Director @SimpleSuni for giving talented hero for the KFI.Mind-blowing Dialogues , Superb Screenplay.BGM by Ravi Basrur is Fantabulous." - (sic)

    @navee_abhay

    "@SimpleSuni anna movie matra #dhanveerah bro wow what an debut #RaviBasrur bgm every bit #Bazaar power packed entertainment #AllTheBest to whole team @dasadarshan abhimani😍😍" - (sic)

    @SimpleSuni

    "@SimpleSuni Ur Dedication Always Be With U Sir ... All D Best For #Bazaar Nd I Wish u the. Simpallagi Another Hit Sotry.. sir.." - (sic)

    @cineloka

    "#Bazaar : Pakka Mass Entertainer by @SimpleSuni.He has blended mass elements very well with the cute Love story.Mass Elevations, Love Scenes,Pigeon Race are very nice. Santhosh Rai Pathaje Camerawork & Ravi Basrur are superb. Dhanveerah is here to stay." - (sic)

    @PUSHKARA11

    "#Bazaar ...A new story of a pigeon race, New visuals ...pakka mass Entertainer...Everyone has done justice to the movie..best wishes to the full team..A must watch . @SimpleSuni #Dhanveer" - (sic)

    @ChuTneyPuDi

    "Love failure-uuu, aadre movie superuuuu..@SimpleSuni sir first nim autograph koDi ❤️ nimma contribution to KFI bahaLane ide #Bazaar" - (sic)

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
