BC Patil's Daughter Srushti's Wedding Pictures LEAKED; Father-Daughter Bonding Will Melt Your Heart!

BC Patil Applies Haldi On Srushti

Srushti has always been there for her father. Before her wedding was fixed, she helped him take care of their school and also campaigned for him during the elections. In the above picture, BC Patil is seen applying Haldi on Srushti as a part of the pre-wedding rituals. The smile on their faces is heart-warming!

Patil Was Shuttling Between Wedding & Politics

Well, needless to say, political leaders are always busy. Though Srushti was getting married, BC Patil had to attend a meeting in Vidhana Soudha. Talking to the media he said, "As an MLA I've come to the CLP meeting. I have come here despite my daughter's wedding. My daughter's reception is set to happen in the evening so I'm leaving now."

It Was A Star-lit Evening

However, Patil was seen at his daughter's wedding reception. Wedding and reception both took place at Palaca Grounds, Bangalore. The evening was graced by several actors and politicians such as Sudha Rani, Prajwal Devaraj, Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, SM Krishna and more.

Srushti & Sanjay Love Story

Srushti and Sanjay knew each other for years. Apparently, they had been friends for 4 years, before they fell in love. The couple got enagaged last year in the presence of family and friends. Undoubtedly, they make for an adorable jodi. We wish them a happy married life!