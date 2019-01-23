English
    BC Patil's Daughter Srushti's Wedding Pictures LEAKED; Father-Daughter Bonding Will Melt Your Heart!

    BC Patil is one of the most known senior actors of Sandalwood. Though, he strayed away into politics over a period of time, he came to known for his brilliant acting skills back in time. He has acted in over 25 Kannada films, along with several actors such as Vishnuvardhan, Raghavendra Rajkumar and others. His younger daughter Srushti Patil got married to businessman Sanjay Belur recently. The couple had a lavish wedding in Bangalore, which was graced by any prominent personalities, including politicians and actors.

    We got hold of some of the leaked pictures from BC Patil's daughter's wedding. The warn bond between father and daughter reflected in the pictures will melt your heart! Have a look at them below

    BC Patil Applies Haldi On Srushti

    Srushti has always been there for her father. Before her wedding was fixed, she helped him take care of their school and also campaigned for him during the elections. In the above picture, BC Patil is seen applying Haldi on Srushti as a part of the pre-wedding rituals. The smile on their faces is heart-warming!

    Patil Was Shuttling Between Wedding & Politics

    Well, needless to say, political leaders are always busy. Though Srushti was getting married, BC Patil had to attend a meeting in Vidhana Soudha. Talking to the media he said, "As an MLA I've come to the CLP meeting. I have come here despite my daughter's wedding. My daughter's reception is set to happen in the evening so I'm leaving now."

    It Was A Star-lit Evening

    However, Patil was seen at his daughter's wedding reception. Wedding and reception both took place at Palaca Grounds, Bangalore. The evening was graced by several actors and politicians such as Sudha Rani, Prajwal Devaraj, Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, SM Krishna and more.

    Srushti & Sanjay Love Story

    Srushti and Sanjay knew each other for years. Apparently, they had been friends for 4 years, before they fell in love. The couple got enagaged last year in the presence of family and friends. Undoubtedly, they make for an adorable jodi. We wish them a happy married life!

