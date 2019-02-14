Bell Bottom Movie Review: LIVE UPDATE On Rishab Shetty & Haripriya's Crime-Drama Thriller

Rishab Shetty Had Lost Hopes

Apparently, Rishab was always keen on playing the role of a hero in films, but he never had the chance. Though he rose to fame as a filmmaker, he lost all hope when he couldn't land the male lead role in any film. But, things turned around when director Jayatheertha offered him Bell Bottom.

Yograj Bhat In A Different Avatar

Yograj Bhat is known as one of the most talented directors and lyricists. He's created several blockbuster films and the songs from his movies have always gone viral. But, in Bell Bottom Yograj Bhat will be seen in a different avatar as he plays a role. Isn't that interesting?

Haripriya's First Film In 2019

Haripriya has a huge fan following and they just can't get enough of this Southern beauty. Bell Bottom is Haripriya's first film in 2019. In the trailer she's seen clad in the 80's attire looking absolutely gorgeous.

It Takes You Back In Time

For all those who are tired of watching the commercial cinemas focusing on the modern day stories, Bell Bottom is a must watch. The entire film is shot in the 80s style, with music and costumes that'll make you nostalgic. If you want to travel back in time and escape from the modern age for a while, then Bell Bottom might help you achieve that.