Bell Bottom Movie Review: LIVE UPDATE On Rishab Shetty & Haripriya's Crime-Drama Thriller

Though Sandalwood has lately witnessed some of the biggest blockbusters such as, KGF and Nata Sarvabhouma, Rishab Shetty has managed to create a lot of buzz around his film Bell Bottom. The crime-drama movie is filmed in the 80s style and comes across as a fresh breath of air amidst the commercial mainstream films. Filmmaker Rishab Shetty will be seen playing a hero for the first time with Bell Bottom. Haripriya is the female lead in the film. The trailer and songs of the film have already won the fans' appreciation. As Bell Bottom hits the theatres today, here we bring to you the all the live updates.

Meanwhile, here are a few interesting facts about Bell Bottom you ought to know!#Rishab Shetty impresses his fans as the hero of the film. His acting skills considered to be one of the highlights of the film.

#Screenplay could have been tighter. Slow narration in the first half leads the movie in a slow pace.

#Twists in the second half grab attention. Suspense factor well retained in the latter part of Bell Bottom.

#80s style showcased in an appealing manner. The songs and BGM can take you back in time. A breath of fresh air with equal amount of quirkiness.

#Quite interesting plot. A total family entertainer. Dialogues well delivered and good execution of comedy sequence

Rishab Shetty Had Lost Hopes Apparently, Rishab was always keen on playing the role of a hero in films, but he never had the chance. Though he rose to fame as a filmmaker, he lost all hope when he couldn't land the male lead role in any film. But, things turned around when director Jayatheertha offered him Bell Bottom. Yograj Bhat In A Different Avatar Yograj Bhat is known as one of the most talented directors and lyricists. He's created several blockbuster films and the songs from his movies have always gone viral. But, in Bell Bottom Yograj Bhat will be seen in a different avatar as he plays a role. Isn't that interesting? Haripriya's First Film In 2019 Haripriya has a huge fan following and they just can't get enough of this Southern beauty. Bell Bottom is Haripriya's first film in 2019. In the trailer she's seen clad in the 80's attire looking absolutely gorgeous. It Takes You Back In Time For all those who are tired of watching the commercial cinemas focusing on the modern day stories, Bell Bottom is a must watch. The entire film is shot in the 80s style, with music and costumes that'll make you nostalgic. If you want to travel back in time and escape from the modern age for a while, then Bell Bottom might help you achieve that.

MOST READ : Agnisakshi's Vijay Suriya Aka Siddharth Gets Married; 'Couldn't Have Asked For Anyone Better'