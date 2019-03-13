Bell Bottom Part 2: Rishab Shetty Aka Detective Diwakar Will Return To Entertain You!

Rishab Shetty's Bell Bottom has been performing well at the theatres. It's been three weeks since the movie released and is heading towards completing 50 days! On this occasion, the makers of the film have announced its sequel. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, detective Diwakar and Kususma will be returning to entertain you with Bell Bottom 2. Jayatheertha and team are currently working on it. Since the lead actor Rishab Shetty is busy with his next few films, Bell Bottom 2 may commence at the end of this year or beginning of 2020.

For the first time, Rishab Shetty was seen playing the hero in Bell Bottom. The movie received good response from fans. Twitterati review said, . @ShyamSPrasad- "Great movie with 80's concept don't miss this crazy movie. New video out with @shetty_rishab.All the very best for #bellbottom team from #teamfilmisuraj" and "#BellBottom interval.Interesting. Feels like reading a pulp fiction novel." - (sic)

@madankadambi - "#BellBottom 1st half is quite Ok in giving enough suspense for 2nd half...entertaining for families & kids... Retro feel recreated... Awaiting for second half to see how the story unveils.. and "#BellBottom interval. Carrot eating defective solving a mysterious theft from police stations" - (sic)

"#BellBottom Done with the show... Quite interesting plot... Nice concept... Good twists n turns... @shetty_rishab has lived his role as Detective Diwakar... @HariPrriya6 #Achyuthkumar #Sujayshastri everyone has done thr part excellently... Kudos to director #Jayatheertha n team" - (sic)