Bell Bottom Twitter Review: Rishab Shetty’s Crime Thriller Receives Mixed Reaction

@CameowSuha

"#BellBottom needed a tighter screenplay. It was a fun watch in parts.When you've such good casting, you tend to expect a lot better end product."

@FilmiSuraj & @ShyamSPrasad

"Great movie with 80's concept don't miss this crazy movie. New video out with @shetty_rishab.All the very best for #bellbottom team from #teamfilmisuraj" and "#BellBottom interval.Interesting. Feels like reading a pulp fiction novel."

@madankadambi

"#BellBottom 1st half is quite Ok in giving enough suspense for 2nd half...entertaining for families & kids... Retro feel recreated... Awaiting for second half to see how the story unveils.. and "#BellBottom interval. Carrot eating defective solving a mysterious theft from police stations"

@madankadambi

"Cons: Editing, slow pace screenplay...Pros: Acting, Story, Retro feel, BGM, Direction, Good twists...

Family audiences, kids, class (multiplex) audiences will definitely like more... Easily can be rated 3.5*..."

@madankadambi

"#BellBottom Done with the show... Quite interesting plot... Nice concept... Good twists n turns... @shetty_rishab has lived his role as Detective Diwakar... @HariPrriya6 #Achyuthkumar #Sujayshastri everyone has done thr part excellently... Kudos to director #Jayatheertha n team

@NaveenY70093442 & @iamshrey26

"#BellBottom slow narration..Could have been much better.Sorry.. My take 2.5/5" ."

"@shetty_rishab @HariPrriya6 @jayathirtha77 @pdschandra watched #BellBottom It's Thrilling,Gripping n @AJANEESHB BGM is fab, @shetty_rishab u steals the show sir🔥 will be watching again with family..