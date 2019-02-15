Bell Bottom Twitter Review: Rishab Shetty’s Crime Thriller Receives Mixed Reaction
Rishab Shetty's dream of becoming a hero has come true with the film Bell Bottom which released today (February 15, 2019). The movie features Harirpriya and Rishab in the lead and revolves around a crime investigation. The film has been shot in the 80s style and is said to make you nostalgic. Fans were highly impressed with its trailer and songs. Several said that Bell Bottom is a much needed cinema in Sandalwood, considering how mainstream commercials have become common. Bell Bottom is being screened across many theatres in Karnataka.
If you are planning on watching the film, you need to know what the fans have to say. Here's how Twitterati has reviewed Rishab Shetty's Bell Bottom.
@CameowSuha
"#BellBottom needed a tighter screenplay. It was a fun watch in parts.When you've such good casting, you tend to expect a lot better end product."
@FilmiSuraj & @ShyamSPrasad
"Great movie with 80's concept don't miss this crazy movie. New video out with @shetty_rishab.All the very best for #bellbottom team from #teamfilmisuraj" and "#BellBottom interval.Interesting. Feels like reading a pulp fiction novel."
@madankadambi
"#BellBottom 1st half is quite Ok in giving enough suspense for 2nd half...entertaining for families & kids... Retro feel recreated... Awaiting for second half to see how the story unveils.. and "#BellBottom interval. Carrot eating defective solving a mysterious theft from police stations"
@madankadambi
"Cons: Editing, slow pace screenplay...Pros: Acting, Story, Retro feel, BGM, Direction, Good twists...
Family audiences, kids, class (multiplex) audiences will definitely like more... Easily can be rated 3.5*..."
@madankadambi
"#BellBottom Done with the show... Quite interesting plot... Nice concept... Good twists n turns... @shetty_rishab has lived his role as Detective Diwakar... @HariPrriya6 #Achyuthkumar #Sujayshastri everyone has done thr part excellently... Kudos to director #Jayatheertha n team
@NaveenY70093442 & @iamshrey26
"#BellBottom slow narration..Could have been much better.Sorry.. My take 2.5/5" ."
"@shetty_rishab @HariPrriya6 @jayathirtha77 @pdschandra watched #BellBottom It's Thrilling,Gripping n @AJANEESHB BGM is fab, @shetty_rishab u steals the show sir🔥 will be watching again with family..
