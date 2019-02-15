English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bell Bottom Twitter Review: Rishab Shetty’s Crime Thriller Receives Mixed Reaction

    By
    |

    Rishab Shetty's dream of becoming a hero has come true with the film Bell Bottom which released today (February 15, 2019). The movie features Harirpriya and Rishab in the lead and revolves around a crime investigation. The film has been shot in the 80s style and is said to make you nostalgic. Fans were highly impressed with its trailer and songs. Several said that Bell Bottom is a much needed cinema in Sandalwood, considering how mainstream commercials have become common. Bell Bottom is being screened across many theatres in Karnataka.

    If you are planning on watching the film, you need to know what the fans have to say. Here's how Twitterati has reviewed Rishab Shetty's Bell Bottom.

    @CameowSuha

    "#BellBottom needed a tighter screenplay. It was a fun watch in parts.When you've such good casting, you tend to expect a lot better end product."

    @FilmiSuraj & @ShyamSPrasad

    "Great movie with 80's concept don't miss this crazy movie. New video out with @shetty_rishab.All the very best for #bellbottom team from #teamfilmisuraj" and "#BellBottom interval.Interesting. Feels like reading a pulp fiction novel."

    @madankadambi

    "#BellBottom 1st half is quite Ok in giving enough suspense for 2nd half...entertaining for families & kids... Retro feel recreated... Awaiting for second half to see how the story unveils.. and "#BellBottom interval. Carrot eating defective solving a mysterious theft from police stations"

    @madankadambi

    "Cons: Editing, slow pace screenplay...Pros: Acting, Story, Retro feel, BGM, Direction, Good twists...

    Family audiences, kids, class (multiplex) audiences will definitely like more... Easily can be rated 3.5*..."

    @madankadambi

    "#BellBottom Done with the show... Quite interesting plot... Nice concept... Good twists n turns... @shetty_rishab has lived his role as Detective Diwakar... @HariPrriya6 #Achyuthkumar #Sujayshastri everyone has done thr part excellently... Kudos to director #Jayatheertha n team

    @NaveenY70093442 & @iamshrey26

    "#BellBottom slow narration..Could have been much better.Sorry.. My take 2.5/5" ."

    "@shetty_rishab @HariPrriya6 @jayathirtha77 @pdschandra watched #BellBottom It's Thrilling,Gripping n @AJANEESHB BGM is fab, @shetty_rishab u steals the show sir🔥 will be watching again with family..

    MOST READ : Bell Bottom Movie Review: LIVE UPDATE On Rishab Shetty & Haripriya's Crime-Drama Thriller

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue