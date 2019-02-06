Best Of 2018 (Kannada) : Rebel Star Ambareesh, Prashanth Neel & Bigg Boss' Pratham Ace The List!
2018 was remarkable for Sandalwood. Not only did the Kannada film industry impress fans from different regions of India, but some of the films such as KGF and Tagaru created immense buzz across international borders too. A few films such as Humble Politician Nograj and Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu proved that Sandalwood is capable of creating some of the best commercial movies with the introduction of promising talents. In order to bring before you the best of all categories, Filmibeat had conducted a poll, which commenced on December 20, 2018. The poll ended yesterday and the results are declared. Read further to know the Kannada actors and films that made it to the best of 2018!
BEST MOVIE
Gurudattha Ganiga's directorial debut Ambi Ning Vayassaytho received the highest number of votes for the Best Movie of 2018. This was Rebel Star Ambareesh's last acting assignment before his demise. The film which featured Ambareesh and Kiccha Sudeep in the lead was highly appreciated by the masses.
BEST ACTOR
Not only did his last film win the viewers' hearts, but Ambareesh himself emerged as the winner in the poll under Best Actor of 2018 category. Receiving the highest number of votes, he beat the top actors of Sandalwood such as Shivrajkumar, Yash, Sudeep and Ganesh.
BEST DIRECTOR
Well, we aren't surprised as to why Prashanth Neel won the Best Director of 2018. His recent film KGF, which starred Yash in the lead became the highest grossing film of Sandalwood. The all-time box office hit is heading towards the 300 crore club!
BEST ACTRESS
Newbie Ashika Rangnath is the most liked actress of 2018. She has left everyone surprised by emerging the winner under the category which consisted of well-known Kannada actresses such as Rachita Ram, Haripriya and Ragini Dwivedi. She was appreciated for her role in the comedy film Raju Kannada Medium.
BEST DEBUTANT
Who knew Bigg Boss 2's crazy boy would make for a promising actor? Pratham, who is famously known as Olle Huduga, has been chosen as the best debutant of 2018. He proved his acting skills through the film Devrantha Maushya.
BEST CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED MOVIE
Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai is one such film of 2018 that helped Kannada film industry create a new identity for itself. Starring Anant Nag, Pramod Shetty, Saptha Pavoor and others, the movie was directed by Rishab Shetty. The audience too chose Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shale, Kasaragodu as the Best film of 2018.
