Best Of 2019: Which Sandalwood Hero Did You Love The Most In 2019?

2019 has been an extremely successful year for the Kannada film industry. The year saw Sandalwood heroes give some of their best performances in different genres. Many of the stars took majors risks at the box office that paid off wonderfully. The following set of actors has delivered some of the best performances of the year.

With 2019 wrapping up, let's take a look at Sandalwood's most deserving heroes of 2019! Cast your vote for your favourite hero right away! Best Of 2019 - Click here to VOTE

Darshan (Yajamana, Kurukshetra)

D Boss Darshan grabbed all our attention this year with his performances in blockbuster hits Yajamana and Kurukshetra. The challenging star was the undisputed king at the box office with his solid acting.

Puneeth Rajkumar (Natasaarva Bouma)

With Natasaarva Bouma, Puneeth Rajkumar gave his fans a perfect blend love, laughter, stunts, suspense and more. Puneeth’s performance can be watched multiple times as it wouldn't seize to entertain.

Sudeep (Pailwaan)

Sudeep wowed one and all with his stellar performance in Pailwaan. The movie enjoyed pan India success and was hailed as Sudeep’s finest performance till date. Kichha proved yet again that he is one of the versatile actors of Kannada cinema.

Rakshit Shetty (Avane Srimannarayana)

Rakshit Shetty has delivered his best with Avane Srimannarayana. The star’s dream project showcases his brilliant acting chops in a stunningly made action entertainer. Rakshit’s fine performance is being loved by all and sundry.

Ravichandran (Dasaratha, Aa Drushya)

Ravichandran delivered two wonderful performances in the Action drama Dasaratha and thriller Aa Drushya. The actor was lauded for his script choices as they were of such varied genres.

Shivaraj Kumar (Kavacha, Ayushman Bhava)

If there is one Sandalwood actor who is capable of nailing every role he does, it's Shivaraj Kumar. The actor starred in Kavacha and Ayushman Bhava and delivered some of his finest performances to date.

Rishab Shetty (Bell Bottom)

Rishab Shetty delivered a complete entertainer in Bell Bottom. The actor was stunning in his portrayal of a yesteryear cop who aspires to be a spy. The movie offered a wonderful nostalgic ride back in time.

Sathish Ninasam (Chambal, Brahmachari)

Sathish Ninasam never fails to amaze us with his experimental roles every time. The actor in 2019 was a part of two very different movies but delivered successfully on both counts.

Jaggesh (Premier Padmini, Kaalidasa Kananda Meshtru)

Jaggesh had a good year with Premier Padmini and Kaalidasa Kananda Meshtru. His sincerity and dedication to his roles continue to amaze us all.

To vote for your favorite actor, Click Here