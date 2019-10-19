Bharaate Director Wanted To Give Srimurali An Image Makeover; Fans Disapprove Different Avatar!

Irrespective of the filmmaker's creativity, a movie is mostly judged by the reviews it garners and its performance at the box office. Several new directors who have ventured into the Kannada film industry have produced films that stand out among the usual commercial hits. But, it seems to be different in the case of Kannada's latest release Bharaate. Director Chethan Kumar stated in a conversation with The Times of India that he wanted to give Sriimurali an image makeover in his recent directorial. However, fans have disapproved the actor's new avatar, despite all the effort that was put into achieving his look on-screen.

Chethan said, "Sriimurali is quite the performer, capable of a lot more than what he has been doing in his last few films, in which he was the angry young man. Once he agreed to work with me and we began planning how to present him, I decided to give him an image change of sorts and return him to his early days, like, say, in Chandra Chakori. Bharaate also has its fair share of action, but audiences will be treated to a different Sriimurali, as he laughs, makes them laugh, dances, romances and emotes. It would not be wrong to say that he gets to do the navarasa in this film."

But, Sriimurali fans have a different say. Upon watching the film, one fan tweeted, "Overall a good family entertainer but but but....swalpa ayurvedic aushadi beku. One for eye sore due to colours thrown at us. Second for headache due to loss of keeping up with the number of characters." - (sic) @naanallaneenu "Looks like rich Telugu Film With no story. Please choose movies based on content. @SRIMURALIII We can't watch this cringe compilation. #Bharaate." - (sic)

Despite the average reviews Bharaate garnered, the film seems to be having a decent show at the theatres. According to reports, it has collected close Rs 2 crore on day 1.

