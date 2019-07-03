Bharthi Relieved As Vishnuvardhan Memorial Begins In Mysuru; To Have Museum & Photo Expo! View Pic

Construction To Take 2 Years

Picture Credits: TOI

Talking about the recent developments in Vishnuvardhan's Memorial, Bharathi told TOI, "We are relieved that all the impediments have been cleared and work has begun on the Vishnuvardhan memorial, which will come up on over five acres of land. We are hopeful of finishing construction in two years."

A Memorial For All

Green Signal By HC

Previously, Mysuru Court had issued an order against the construction of the memorial. The injunction was recently lifted by the Karnataka High Court, which had earlier also issued five acres of land to the Department of Information and Public Relations for the same purpose. Bharathi was particular about having the memorial constructed in Vishnuvardhan's birth place, Mysuru.

HDK Is In Charge Now

The five acres of land which was previously allocated to the Department of Information and Public Relations has been now given to Vishnu Pratishthana Trust, headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

While Vishnu's fans wanted his memorial in Bengaluru, the family had a different opinion. This was one of the reasons that delayed the construction for nearly a decade.