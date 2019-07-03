English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bharthi Relieved As Vishnuvardhan Memorial Begins In Mysuru; To Have Museum & Photo Expo! View Pic

    By
    |

    Renowned Sandalwood actor Vishnuvardhan passed in 2009, but the issue regarding his memorial construction was ongoing for over a decade. After a lot of clash over whether it needs to be constructed in Bengaluru or Mysuru, the government has finally taken a call. Vishnuvardhan's memorial work has finally begun in Mysuru, which has brought a lot of relief to his wife Bharathi and the rest of the family. The memorial will also consist of a museum and a photo expo dedicated to the late actor.

    Construction To Take 2 Years

    Picture Credits: TOI

    Talking about the recent developments in Vishnuvardhan's Memorial, Bharathi told TOI, "We are relieved that all the impediments have been cleared and work has begun on the Vishnuvardhan memorial, which will come up on over five acres of land. We are hopeful of finishing construction in two years."

    A Memorial For All

    Bharathi further added, "We are relieved that all the impediments have been cleared and work has begun on the Vishnuvardhan memorial, which will come up on over five acres of land. We are hopeful of finishing construction in two years."

    Green Signal By HC

    Previously, Mysuru Court had issued an order against the construction of the memorial. The injunction was recently lifted by the Karnataka High Court, which had earlier also issued five acres of land to the Department of Information and Public Relations for the same purpose. Bharathi was particular about having the memorial constructed in Vishnuvardhan's birth place, Mysuru.

    HDK Is In Charge Now

    The five acres of land which was previously allocated to the Department of Information and Public Relations has been now given to Vishnu Pratishthana Trust, headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

    While Vishnu's fans wanted his memorial in Bengaluru, the family had a different opinion. This was one of the reasons that delayed the construction for nearly a decade.

    Abhishek Ambareesh Took 52 Takes For His First Scene In Amar! Sumalatha Wanted Him To Audition

    More VISHNUVARDHAN News

    Read more about: vishnuvardhan bharathi
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue