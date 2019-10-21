Bigg Boss 5's Chandan Shetty & Niveditha Gowda To Engaged Today In The Presence Of Friends & Family!

Wedding bells are in the air for Bigg Boss Kannada 5's winner Chandan Shetty & former contestant Niveditha Gowda. The rapper asked for his lady's hand in marriage during the Yuva Dussera program, during one of their performances. According to FilmiBeat Kannnada's latest reports, Chandan and Niveditha are getting engaged today (October 21, 2019) in Mysore. The ceremony is said to be private, graced by friends and family only. The wedding dates are yet to be announced.

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda first met on Bigg Boss Kannada 5. Their relationship was discussed a lot in the media while they were inside the house and after exiting the show as well. More clarity on their relationship was achieved when they started sharing pictures on social media.

Although Chandan Shetty stated that his proposal to Niveditha on a public platform was purely for the sake of entertainment, his decision was subjected to extreme criticism. When asked about the wrath his action has earned from the public, he responded, "This was done purely for entertainment to keep my fans happy. But I had not informed the organisers about this." He even issued an apologu statement.

Nevertheless, his and Niveditha's fans are extremely happy as they always foresaw their relationship. The duo rose to immense fame following their appearance on the reality show. They have even carved a niche for themselves in the entertainment world with their growing popularity.

While one fan wrote, "OMG OMG OMG.... I'm so so so so freaking happyyyyyyyyyy.....#ChandanShetty & #nivedithagowda getting married....M soooooo happyyyyyyyyyy... I just can't believe 😍😍😍😍😍 Lots of love from Kannadigas #ChanNivi#BiggBossKannada" - (sic), another added, "Finally @chandanspshetty proposed #Niveditha officially. Love you guys . So happy for you both ❤️😍😍😍.#madeforeachother #bbk5 #biggbosskannada #chandanshetty" - (sic)

What do you have to say about Chandan Shetty & Niveditha Gowda's much-talked-about love story? Let us know in the comments below!